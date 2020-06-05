Suspects In Sheremet Murder Refuse To Testify, Participate In Investigative Experiments And Polygraph - Avakov

The suspects in the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet, Yuliya Kuzmenko and Andrii Antonenko, refused to testify, participate in investigative experiments and check on a polygraph.

Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov said this during an address to the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the case itself is very complicated, but the investigation is doing everything necessary to ensure that the guilt of the suspects has been proved.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police completed a pre-trial investigation into the murder of Sheremet.

Police denied media reports about changing the route of the suspects Yuliya Kuzmenko and Andrii Antonenko in the case of murder of the journalist.