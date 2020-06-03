Cabinet Lifts Quarantine Restrictions On Citizens Over 60, Allows Church Services To Resume From June 5

The Cabinet of Ministers has lifted the quarantine restrictions on citizens over the age of 60 and allowed churches to hold services from June 5.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is proposed to allow... conduct religious events in the open air on the condition that religious organizations ensure physical distances of at least 1.5 meters between participants and indoors on the condition that there is no more than one person per 5 square meters from June 5, 2020," Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said.

The Cabinet of Ministers also canceled the self-isolation requirements for people aged 60 or above.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed restaurants to receive visitors on premises from June 5.