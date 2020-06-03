subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Cabinet Lifts Quarantine Restrictions On Citizens Over 60, Allows Church Services To Resume From June 5
03 June 2020, Wednesday, 19:06 5
Events 2020-06-03T19:07:31+03:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Lifts Quarantine Restrictions On Citizens Over 60, Allows Church Services To Resume From June 5

Cabinet Lifts Quarantine Restrictions On Citizens Over 60, Allows Church Services To Resume From June 5

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Cabinet, Cabinet of Ministers, church, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation

The Cabinet of Ministers has lifted the quarantine restrictions on citizens over the age of 60 and allowed churches to hold services from June 5.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is proposed to allow... conduct religious events in the open air on the condition that religious organizations ensure physical distances of at least 1.5 meters between participants and indoors on the condition that there is no more than one person per 5 square meters from June 5, 2020," Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said.

The Cabinet of Ministers also canceled the self-isolation requirements for people aged 60 or above.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed restaurants to receive visitors on premises from June 5.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Cabinet Cabinet of Ministers church Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 quarantine restrictions quarantine relaxation

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Fall, Up 47.3% To 483 On June 2, New Lethal Cases Down 11% To 8 – Health Ministry
IMF Publishes Calendar Plan Till June 10, No Ukraine’s Issue Included Yet
News
Cabinet Lifts Quarantine Restrictions On Citizens Over 60, Allows Church Services To Resume From June 5 19:06
Incidence Rate Of Coronavirus In Ukraine 59.3 People Per 100,000 People, Mortality Rate 3% - Public Health Center 19:03
Cabinet Allows Restaurants To Serve Visitors Indoors From June 5 19:01
Resumption Of Domestic Flights And Services To Visitors In Restaurants’ Premises Will Be Allowed From June 5 – Shmyhal 18:58
124 Sick With Coronavirus In Armed Forces, 10 New Cases Registered 12:57
more news
Turkey To Open Borders And Resume Passenger Transportation With Ukraine From July 1 19:08
Ukrzaliznytsia Begins Selling Tickets To Reserved Seats For Long-Distance Trains 19:14
Kyiv And 7 Regions Do Not Meet Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 12:32
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 27 To 1,600 On May 31, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 35 19:11
Kriklii Announces Launch Of Single E-Ticket For Railway And Subway In Kyiv 18:33
more news
Iran To Pass Black Boxes From UIA Plane Downed In Teheran To Ukraine – Foreign Ministry 12:48
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Fall, Up 47.3% To 483 On June 2, New Lethal Cases Down 11% To 8 – Health Ministry 12:39
IMF Publishes Calendar Plan Till June 10, No Ukraine’s Issue Included Yet 12:42
Kyiv And 7 Regions Do Not Meet Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 12:32
MPs Bozhyk, Aristov And Meidich On Sick Leave Over Coronavirus 12:44
more news
Iran To Pass Black Boxes From UIA Plane Downed In Teheran To Ukraine – Foreign Ministry
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok