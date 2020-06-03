Iran To Pass Black Boxes From UIA Plane Downed In Teheran To Ukraine – Foreign Ministry

The Islamic Republic of Iran considers Ukraine to be in priority for provision of the black boxes from the plane of the Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company downed in Teheran to.

This follows from a statement by the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine made after a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister, Yevhen Yenin, and Ambassador of Iran to Ukraine, Manouchehr Moradi, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Yenin noted the importance of the cooperation with Iran in the speediest deciphering of the black boxes in compliance with the terms of the international law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Yenin says Ukraine intends to address the International Court of Justice of the United Nations (UN) in case Iran does not cooperate in the investigation into the UIA plane crash.

On January 8, the plane (flight PS752) crashed shortly after the take off in Teheran.