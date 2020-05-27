subscribe to newsletter
Cabinet Approves Appointment Of Volodin As Kyiv Governor

Cabinet Approves Appointment Of Volodin As Kyiv Governor

Даша Зубкова
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the appointment of the Acting Chairperson of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Vasyl Volodin, as the Chairperson of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In December 2019, Volodin was appointed as deputy Kyiv governor.

From 2012 to 2019, he worked as Director of the Legal Support Department of the National Commission for State Regulation of Communications and Informatization.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy temporarily assigned the duties of the Chairperson of the Kyiv Regional State Administration to Vasyl Volodin.

