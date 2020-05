Zelenskyy Signs Law Suspending Fines For Violation Of Tax Law Until End Of Quarantine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law that provides for suspending the imposition of fines for violation of tax laws until the end of quarantine.

The presidential press service announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

