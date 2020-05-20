OPG Instructs NACB And SBI To Investigate Case Involving Derkach Tapes Of Biden-Poroshenko Conversations

The Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) has instructed the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to investigate the criminal proceedings that were launched in connection with the audiotapes of conversations that took place between former United States vice president Joseph Biden and former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko on November 16, 2016, which Member of Parliament Andrii Derkach (independent) made public on Tuesday.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to Venediktova, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau will investigate the proceedings under the Criminal Code’s Article 364 (abuse of power or official position) and the Security Service of Ukraine will investigate them under Article 111 (high treason).

She did not provide further details.

Venediktova later clarified that investigation of the criminal proceedings under Article 111 of the Criminal Code would be handled by the State Bureau of Investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of Prosecutor General has opened criminal proceedings based on Derkach’s tapes of conversations between Biden and Poroshenko.

According to the tapes, Poroshenko asked Biden to pressure the Samopomich parliamentary faction to support appointment of former finance minister Natalia Yaresko as Ukraine’s prime minister in 2016.