subscribe to newsletter
26.35 26.67
28.55 29.16
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden Asks Poroshenko To Accelerate Nationalization Of PrivatBank – Derkach Tapes
20 May 2020, Wednesday, 10:11 45
Politics 2020-05-20T19:15:12+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden Asks Poroshenko To Accelerate Nationalization Of PrivatBank – Derkach Tapes

Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden Asks Poroshenko To Accelerate Nationalization Of PrivatBank – Derkach Tapes

Даша Зубкова
USA, Biden, Petro Poroshenko, PrivatBank, nationalization, Joe Biden, Joseph Biden, former President, Andrii Derkach, former VIce President, Derkach, Derkach tapes

Former vice president of the United States Joseph Biden asked former president Petro Poroshenko to accelerate the nationalization of PrivatBank.

This is evidenced by tapes of a conversation that took place between Biden and Poroshenko on November 16, 2016, which Member of Parliament Andrii Derkach (independent) made public on Tuesday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“So, anything you can do to push PrivatBank to closure so that the IMF loan comes forward, I would respectfully suggest is critically important to your economic as well as physical security. I know it is difficult. I know that Kolomoiskyi is a pain in the ass and a problem for everybody, but it is really critical that you guys should figure this one out. And you’ve been good. You’ve publicly spoken out on that… I just want you to give… the governor of the National Bank… some spine and let her know that you are going to be standing there when she sets the date and moves forward," Biden said.

In response, Poroshenko said he expected to receive an audit report from the Ernst&Young audit firm on November 22, 2016.

"…After [November] 22, when I have an audit report, when have a vote on the budget in the parliament, where Kolomoiskyi has a significant number of members of the parliament and the prime minister asked me to vote on the budget first and then launch the process," Poroshenko said.

Derkach presented the tapes of the conversations between Biden and Poroshenko at a press conference. He told the press conference that he obtained the tapes from investigative journalists.

According to the journalists, Poroshenko personally the recorded these conversations.

Derkach said that the tapes were sent to him specifically because he and his fellow parliamentarians and journalists were gathering evidence of corruption among senior Ukrainian government officials.

According to him, the tapes were recorded from late 2015 to 2016.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers officially confirmed the decision to nationalize PrivatBank on December 18, 2016.

Former president Poroshenko proposed appointing Yurii Lutsenko to replace Viktor Shokin as Ukraine’s prosecutor general in exchange for disbursement of an International Monetary Fund loan tranche of USD 1 billion during a conversation with former United States vice president Biden.

Больше новостей о: USA Biden Petro Poroshenko PrivatBank nationalization Joe Biden Joseph Biden former President Andrii Derkach former VIce President Derkach Derkach tapes

Poroshenko boasted to Biden that he had raised tar...
National Police Returns To SBI Shokin’s Appeal On ...
Biden Urges Ukrainian People To Continue Fight Aga...
Nova Poshta Launches Regular Flights From/To USA A...
Cabinet Introduces Adaptive Quarantine From May 22 To June 22
Cabinet Allows Operation Of Subway And Kindergartens From May 25, Subject To Compliance With Adaptive Quarantine Criteria
News
Poroshenko Says Audiotapes Published By MP Derkach Fabricated, Asks SBU To Investigate Their Origin 18:59
OPG Instructs NACB And SBI To Investigate Case Involving Derkach Tapes Of Biden-Poroshenko Conversations 18:38
Cabinet Allows Operation Of Subway And Kindergartens From May 25, Subject To Compliance With Adaptive Quarantine Criteria 18:36
Zelenskyy For Revising Language Quotas On Television 18:33
Cabinet Introduces Adaptive Quarantine From May 22 To June 22 18:30
more news
Poroshenko boasted to Biden that he had raised tariffs by 100% instead of the required 75%, – a record of conversation was made public. 16:16
"International corruption and treason" – Derkach unveiled conversations of voices similar to Poroshenko and Biden 15:00
Economic Downturn Peak In Ukraine Will Take Place In Q2, 2020 – NBU 13:24
The former US ambassador Yovanovitch blocked a return to Ukraine of money stolen during the Yanukovych regime in the amount of the annual budget of the country, – Kulik 17:54
Shmyhal Predicting Air Travel Resumption In June, Intercity Travel From 3rd Stage Of Quarantine Relaxation 13:21
more news
Poroshenko boasted to Biden that he had raised tariffs by 100% instead of the required 75%, – a record of conversation was made public. 16:16
"International corruption and treason" – Derkach unveiled conversations of voices similar to Poroshenko and Biden 15:00
The former US ambassador Yovanovitch blocked a return to Ukraine of money stolen during the Yanukovych regime in the amount of the annual budget of the country, – Kulik 17:54
OPG Opens Case Upon Derkach’s Records Of Talks Between Biden And Poroshenko – Zelenskyy 12:51
Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden Asks Poroshenko To Accelerate Nationalization Of PrivatBank – Derkach Tapes 10:11
more news
Zelenskyy For Revising Language Quotas On Television
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok