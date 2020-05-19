subscribe to newsletter
  SBU Detains World-Famous Hacker Sanix In Ivano-Frankivsk
19 May 2020
SBU Detains World-Famous Hacker Sanix In Ivano-Frankivsk

Даша Зубкова
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) established and detained in Ivano-Frankivsk a hacker known in the world under the nickname Sanix.

The SBU press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the beginning of last year, he attracted the attention of world cybersecurity experts by posting on one of the forums an announcement about the sale of a database with 773 million email addresses and 21 million unique passwords.

In January 2019, The Guardian, Forbes and Newsweek wrote about him, the Italia 1 channel dedicated the story to him, because the database that he put up for sale was "the largest ever stolen data array."

Experts have found that the 87 gigabyte database put up by the hacker for sale makes up only a small fraction of the total amount of data that he has taken over.

The hacker had at least seven similar stolen bases and broken passwords, the total amount of which reached almost terabyte.

They included personal, including financial, data from residents of the European Union and North America.

The SBU received information that the hacker under the pseudonym Sanix is ​​probably a Ukrainian, a resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

SBU cyber-specialists recorded the sale of databases by him with usernames and passwords for e-mail accounts, PIN codes for bank cards, electronic cryptocurrency wallets, PayPal accounts, information about computers broken for future use in botnets and for organizing DDoS attacks.

As part of the criminal proceedings, the hacker was detained.

During searches at his place of residence, law enforcement officers seized computer equipment with two terabytes of stolen information, phones with evidence of illegal activities and cash from illegal operations in the amount of almost UAH 190,000 and more than USD 3,000.

A notice of suspicion is being prepared for hacker on unauthorized interference in the operation of computers and unauthorized sale or distribution of information with limited access, which is stored in computers.

The special operation was carried out in conjunction with the cyber police, investigators of the National Police under the procedural leadership of the prosecutor's office.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the SBU stopped the activities of a hacker group that caused damage to customers of banking systems for UAH 20 million.

