Situation In 8 Regions Does Not Allow To Launch Public Transport - Presidential Office

During the next stage of relaxation the quarantine, public transport can be launched, however, in eight regions the situation does not yet allow this.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the President’s website following a traditional conference call chaired by the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the prevention of the spread of coronavirus.

"Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the government is considering launching public transport during the next phase of quarantine relaxation... (Minister of Health) Maksym Stepanov noted that now the situation in eight regions does not meet the criteria that would allow transport to start there. In particular, there is small number of testing," the statement reads.

At the same time, Stepanov noted that within a week the state of affairs in these eight region may be changed.

"If it is decided to open the transport, then it is necessary to let the local authorities open it where they see the possibility of ensuring security. People go to work and they need to be given the opportunity to get there. The main thing is to remember about security," Zelenskyy said.

During the meeting, Stepanov also said that 14 regions paid the March salary surcharge to the doctors who worked with COVID-19 patients, and the remaining regions will be settled in the coming days.

Also, according to him, in the regions they began to pay surcharges to doctors for April.

Besides, today more than 70,000 suits of biological protection for doctors working with patients with COVID-19 will be sent to the regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 4, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the quarantine until May 22 with a preliminary relaxation of restrictions from May 11.

The government intends to extend the quarantine after May 22, at the same time on this day it is planned to introduce the second stage of relaxation of quarantine.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced a 5-stage quarantine relaxation plan.