Ukraine Will Begin Testing For Antibodies To Coronavirus After May 18 – Presidential Office

In Ukraine, starting next week, from May 18, testing for antibodies to the coronavirus COVID-19 may be launched.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the President’s website following a traditional meeting chaired by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"The Ministry of Health of Ukraine is preparing to approve an algorithm for mass ELISA diagnostics to detect antibodies to coronavirus infection COVID-19. According to the head of the Ministry of Health, if everything happens according to plans, antibody testing can begin next week," the statement reads.

Also, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said that 12 regions paid 100% salary increases for March to medical workers who are fighting with coronavirus.

"The remaining regions are making final settlements. In some regions, allowances for April begin, in particular, the Chernivtsi Regional Center for Emergency Medicine and Disaster Medicine has already received about UAH 19 million for this," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy promised to keep this issue under control.

Also at the meeting, the President was informed about the situation in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation.

Ruslan Khomchak, Chief of the General Staff and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, said that 78 tons of humanitarian aid from the International Committee of the Red Cross were transported to occupied territories the day before.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 14, the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 483 over May 13 to 17,330, and the number of deaths rose by 20 over May 13 to 476, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 14.2%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 17.6%.