Kyiv To Resume Public Transport Operation After May 22

The Kyiv City State Administration is planning to resume the operation of the public transport after May 22.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klitschko noted that on May 12, 30 additional units of transport resumed their operation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Health Minister / Senior Medical Officer, Viktor Liashko, said he would insist and would not allow resumption of the operation of the public transport, as it would make the undertaken quarantine measures useless.