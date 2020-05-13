subscribe to newsletter
  Kyiv To Resume Public Transport Operation After May 22
13 May 2020, Wednesday
Kyiv To Resume Public Transport Operation After May 22

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Kyiv city state administration, public transport, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19

The Kyiv City State Administration is planning to resume the operation of the public transport after May 22.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klitschko noted that on May 12, 30 additional units of transport resumed their operation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Health Minister / Senior Medical Officer, Viktor Liashko, said he would insist and would not allow resumption of the operation of the public transport, as it would make the undertaken quarantine measures useless.

