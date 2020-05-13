Kyiv To Resume Public Transport Operation After May 22

The Kyiv City State Administration is planning to resume the operation of the public transport after May 22. Kyiv City Mayor \/ Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports. Klitschko noted that on May 12, 30 additional units of transport resumed their operation. As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Health Minister \/ Senior Medical Officer, Viktor Liashko, said he would insist and would not allow resumption of the operation of the public transport, as it would make the undertaken quarantine measures useless.