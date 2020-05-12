subscribe to newsletter
Ukrtelecom Will Begin Receiving Subscribers At Service Centers In Small Towns From May 12

Даша Зубкова
The Ukrtelecom telecommunications operator will begin receiving subscribers at service centers in small towns starting May 12.

The director of corporate communications of Ukrtelecom, Mykhailo Shuranov, wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“From May 12, we begin physical reception of subscribers in service centers located in small towns. This is the first step of a 3-stage program to return to normal operation of the centers. Development of the optical network, customer preferences for the company's products, the desire of a certain audience for exclusively personal contact require us to provide it. Of course, with the implementation of maximum protective measures," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the quarantine until May 22 with preliminary relaxation of restrictions from May 11.

In mid-March, Ukrtelecom transferred part of its employees to remote work.

In 2019, Ukrtelecom telecommunications company increased EBITDA by 9.4% from UAH 1,614 million to UAH 1,766 million and reduced its income by 1.4% from UAH 6,445 million to UAH 6,357 million.

In 2013, System Capital Management (Donetsk) completed the acquisition of a 92.79% stake in Ukrtelecom from EPIC (Austria) through the acquisition of the ESU company.

