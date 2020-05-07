National Health Service Pays UAH 4.5 Billion To Emergency And Specialized Medical Services Establishments In April

National Health Service Pays UAH 4.5 Billion To Emergency And Specialized Medical Services Establishments In A

In April, the National Health Service paid UAH 4.5 billion to establishments of emergency and specialized medical services.

The Authority has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In May, the Authority has already paid UAH 1.1 billion under the contracts signed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, director of the health care department of the Kyiv City State Administration, Valentyna Hinzburh, said that the National Health Service allocated less money to medical workers in Kyiv than that paid by the Kyiv City State Administration in April.