subscribe to newsletter
26.7 27.05
28.7 29.3
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • National Health Service Pays UAH 4.5 Billion To Emergency And Specialized Medical Services Establishments In April
07 May 2020, Thursday, 12:43 3
Economy 2020-05-07T12:45:16+03:00
Ukrainian news
National Health Service Pays UAH 4.5 Billion To Emergency And Specialized Medical Services Establishments In A

National Health Service Pays UAH 4.5 Billion To Emergency And Specialized Medical Services Establishments In April

Даша Зубкова
National Health Service, Coronavirus, COVID-19, doctors, medical workers

In April, the National Health Service paid UAH 4.5 billion to establishments of emergency and specialized medical services.

The Authority has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In May, the Authority has already paid UAH 1.1 billion under the contracts signed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, director of the health care department of the Kyiv City State Administration, Valentyna Hinzburh, said that the National Health Service allocated less money to medical workers in Kyiv than that paid by the Kyiv City State Administration in April.

Больше новостей о: National Health Service Coronavirus COVID-19 doctors medical workers

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 4.1% To 507 On May 6, New Lethal Cases Up 18.2% To 13 – Health Ministry
International Reserves Up 3.1% To USD 25.7 Billion In April
News
The state never protects Ukrainian manufacturers, businessman Sergiy Lishchyna 15:01
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 25 To 916 On May 6, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 19 12:53
International Reserves Up 3.1% To USD 25.7 Billion In April 12:48
National Health Service Pays UAH 4.5 Billion To Emergency And Specialized Medical Services Establishments In April 12:43
About 1 Million Ukrainians Staying In Poland Now – Poland’s Ambassador Cichocki 12:39
more news
UkrLandFarming conducts best sowing campaign in three years – Bakhmatyuk 10:11
Kuleba Rules Out Resumption Of International Flights Until September 17:37
City Transport Will Work Further In Same Mode - Shmyhal 18:06
Medical Workers Involved In Fight Against Coronavirus Should Receive Surcharges For March Until May 9 - Stepanov 17:34
100 Ukrainians Return Home From Germany 12:37
more news
SACPO Opens Case Against Riaboshapka 17:40
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up After 3-Day Fall, Up 33.1% To 487 On May 5, New Lethal Cases Down 15.2% To 11 – Health Ministry 12:28
30 People Sick With Coronavirus In Armed Forces, 1 New Case Registered On May 4 12:32
UAH 1.8 Billion In Budget Funds Spent On Prevention Of Coronavirus Spread Since March – Finance Ministry 12:34
100 Ukrainians Return Home From Germany 12:37
more news
National Health Service Pays UAH 4.5 Billion To Emergency And Specialized Medical Services Establishments In April
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok