  Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 48 To 1,583 On May 4, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 28 – Klitschko
05 May 2020, Tuesday, 18:04 18
2020-05-06
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 48 To 1,583 On May 4, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 28 – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, death from coronavirus

On May 4, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 48 to 1,583, and the number of lethal cases rose by one to 28.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klitschko noted that two of the newly-infected patients were medical workers.

Besides, the number includes 22 women aged 18-73, 22 men aged 25-81, three boys aged 4, 12 and 16; and one 13-year-old girl.

Eight patients were hospitalized in Kyiv on May 4.

The number of those, who recovered from the coronavirus rose by 11 to 91 on May 4.

Of all cases registered in Kyiv, 336 people got sick in Pecherskyi district, 261 – in Darnytskyi district, 153 – in Solomiyanskyi district, 149 – in Dniprovskyi district, 145 – in Holosiivskyi district, 135 – in Desnianskyi district, 119 – in Shevchenkivskyi district, 113 – in Obolonskyi district, 97 – in Sviatoshynskyi district, and 75 – in Podilskyi district.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 3, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 24 to 1,535, and the number of lethal cases rose by one to 27.

As at Tuesday morning, May 5, a total of 866 new coronavirus cases were registered in Kyiv region including 299 cases in Kyevo-Sviatoshynskyi district.

On May 4, the number of registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 366 to 12,697, and the number of lethal cases rose by 13 day over day to 316; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 12.4% and the number of deaths decreased by 13.3%.

Therefore, on May 4, the number of new coronavirus cases made 3% of the overall number of the infected as at May 3.

The said indicator has been 5% lower than that set as the control one by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to relax the quarantine measures.

On May 3, the number of new coronavirus cases made 3.5% of the overall number of the infected as at May 2.

The largest number of Covid-19 cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (1,948), Kyiv (1,583) and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (1,015).

