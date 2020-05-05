866 Coronavirus Cases Registered In Kyiv Region Including 299 In Kyevo-Sviatoshynskyi District On May 5

As at Tuesday morning, May 5, a total of 866 new coronavirus cases were registered in Kyiv region including 299 cases in Kyevo-Sviatoshynskyi district.

Press service of the Kyiv regional state administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, in Kyevo-Sviatoshynskyi district, 152 cases were registered in Vyshneve, 34 – in Borschahivka, 20 – in Kriukivschyna, 15 – in Borodianka, 24 – in Petropavlivska Borschahivka, 5 – Lisnyky, 6 – in Hatne, 10 – in Sviatopetrovske, 5 – in Dmytrivka, 4 – in Bilohorodka, 8 – in Tarasivka, 3 – in Chaiky, 1 – in Nove, 1 – in Kremenysche, 1 – in Kapitanivka, 1 – in Hnativka, 2 – in Yurivka, 1 – in Horenychi, 1 – Kruhlyk, 1 – Mykhailivka-Rubezhivka, 2 – Lychanka, 1 – in Vita Poshtova, and 1 – in Chabany.

On May 4, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 13 to 866.

In Obukhiv district, a total of 157 cases were confirmed in Kozyn, Romankiv, Ukrainka, Obukhiv, Krasna Slobidka, Nescheriv, Hermanivka, Tatsenky, Deremezna, Krasne, Dolyna, Hryhorivka, Matiashivka, Pershe Travnia, Khalepiya, Trypillia, and Zhukivka.

Besides, 40 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Brovary district, 37 – in Boryspil, 33 – in Kaharlyk, 26 - in Brovary, 22 cases - in each Irpin, and in the districts of Kaharlyk and Boryspil, 19 cases - in each Bila Tserkva and Fastiv, 15 - in Vasylkiv, 12 - in Makariv district, 12 - in Bucha, 11 - in Vyshhorod, 10 - in Vasylkiv district, 9 - in Vyshhorod district, 7 cases - in each Hostomel, Pereyaslav, and in the districts of Kotsiubynske, Baryshiv, Bila Tserkva, Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi and Stavysche, 6 - in Borodianka district, 5 cases - in each Rokytne, and in the district of Bohuslav, 3 cases - in each Volodarka, Vorzel, and in the districts of Fastiv and Myronivka, 2 cases – in each Yahotyn, Bohuslav, Hlevakha, Borodianka, and in the districts of Skvira, Zhuriv, Rokytne and Ivankiv, and 1 case - in each Stavysche, Ivankiv, Berezany, and in the districts of Poliske and Tarascha.

A total of 161 coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region are staying at hospitals, and 705 are in self-isolation.

According to the report, 85 people including five children have recovered; and the registered number of deaths is 17.

Since March 14, the Kyiv regional laboratory center has received a total of 2,743 reports on suspicion of the coronavirus infection.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 3, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 69 to 853.

On May 4, the number of registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 366 to 12,697, and the number of lethal cases rose by 13 day over day to 316; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 12.4% and the number of deaths decreased by 13.3%.

Therefore, on May 4, the number of new coronavirus cases made 3% of the overall number of the infected as at May 3.

The said indicator has been 5% lower the one set as the control one by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to relax the quarantine measures.

On May 3, the number of new coronavirus cases made 3.5% of the overall number of the infected as at May 2.

The largest number of Covid-19 cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (1,948), Kyiv (1,583) and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (1,015).