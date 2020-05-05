Health Ministry Initiating Amendments To Medical Guarantees System To Retain Financing Of Medical Establishments

Health Ministry Initiating Amendments To Medical Guarantees System To Retain Financing Of Medical Establishmen

The Health Ministry is initiating introduction of amendments to the system of medical guarantees in order to retain the financing of medical establishments.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He called the process that started on April 1, 2020 (the system of medical guarantees) promising nothing good either for the medical workers or for the patient.

According to the minister, a total of 332 hospitals might be closed in deficit of the financing.

He also said that starting June 1, 2020, the state program of medical guarantees will additionally finance such packages as the primary medical aid, emergency aid, acute myocardial infarction, cerebral stroke, and four more packages to address the coronavirus infection.

The minister noted that the financing will cover all the expenditures for the treatment of the patients.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 1, the system of medical guarantees was launched.