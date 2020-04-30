Court Sentences Ex-MP Chernenko To 3 Years In Prison With Probation Of 3 Years For Unlawful Receipt Of Compensation For Housing Rent

Court Sentences Ex-MP Chernenko To 3 Years In Prison With Probation Of 3 Years For Unlawful Receipt Of Compens

The High Anti-Corruption Court has approved an agreement on acknowledgment of the guilt between prosecutors and former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of Petro Poroshenko Bloc, Oleksandr Chernenko, for unlawful receipt of UAH 600,000 in compensation for housing rent in Kyiv and sentenced his to three years in prison with the probation of three years, and fined him UAH 17,000.

The respective decision was pronounced by the court on Thursday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the High Anti-Corruption Court obliged Chernenko to repeatedly arrive to register or change his residential address to an authorized probation body and not to leave Ukraine unless otherwise agreed with the probation body.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chernenko has agreed to cooperate with the investigators and admitted receiving UAH 600,000 in compensation for housing rent in Kyiv.