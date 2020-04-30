subscribe to newsletter
26.8 27.2
28.85 29.5
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Court Arrests MP Kiva’s Accounts In Case Upon Handziuk’s Murder
30 April 2020, Thursday, 12:43 16
Politics 2020-04-30T14:46:23+03:00
Ukrainian news
Court Arrests MP Kiva’s Accounts In Case Upon Handziuk’s Murder

Court Arrests MP Kiva’s Accounts In Case Upon Handziuk’s Murder

Даша Зубкова
court, Illia Kiva, Kateryna Handziuk, Kateryna Handziuk murder, Handziuk, Handziuk murder

The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested accounts of member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, Illia Kiva, within the framework of the case upon an assault on acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anti-corruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk.

The Miller legal company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, Kiva unfoundedly accused Handziuk of corruption.

On June 26, 2019, the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv satisfied the appeal of Handziuk’s father against Kiva and the Goldberry LLC as for protection of honor, dignity, business reputation and obligation to refute the false information.

The court also obliged Kiva to refute the false information via a TV address.

Besides, he is obliged to pay a court fee of UAH 1,409.60.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of Prosecutor General (OPG) finished investigating the case upon the assault on Handziuk.

Chairperson of the Kherson Regional Council, Vladyslav Manher, is accused of financing of the crime.

Больше новостей о: court Illia Kiva Kateryna Handziuk Kateryna Handziuk murder Handziuk Handziuk murder

Court Sentences Ex-MP Chernenko To 3 Years In Pris...
SBI Suspends Serving MP Kiva With Charge Papers Fo...
OPG Completes Investigation Of Handziuk Murder Cas...
Bulgaria Extradites Handziuk Murder Suspect Levin ...
Number Of Newly-Registered Covid-19 Cases Grows 3 Day In A Row, Up 18.4% To 540 On April 29, Number Of Deaths Up 11 To 261 – Health Ministry
Court Arrests MP Kiva’s Accounts In Case Upon Handziuk’s Murder
News
Court Sentences Ex-MP Chernenko To 3 Years In Prison With Probation Of 3 Years For Unlawful Receipt Of Compensation For Housing Rent 12:52
There Is Demand For Domestic Tourism In Summer 2020 – Join Up Tour Operator 12:49
Stepanov Expecting Relaxation Of Quarantine Restrictions For Small Businesses From May 11 12:46
Court Arrests MP Kiva’s Accounts In Case Upon Handziuk’s Murder 12:43
Number Of Newly-Registered Covid-19 Cases Grows 3 Day In A Row, Up 18.4% To 540 On April 29, Number Of Deaths Up 11 To 261 – Health Ministry 12:39
more news
259 Passengers Arrive In Ukraine From United States 13:07
Cabinet To Consider Relaxation Of Quarantine Measures On May 6 17:15
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 456 To 9,866, Number Of Deaths Up 11 To 250 On April 28 – Health Ministry 12:39
Kyiv Primarily To Allow Operation Of Non-Grocery Stores With Area Of ​​Up To 300 Square Meters, Hairdressers And Beauty Salons 16:58
147 Coronavirus-Infected People Hospitalized On April 27 – Health Ministry 13:04
more news
Kyiv Primarily To Allow Operation Of Non-Grocery Stores With Area Of ​​Up To 300 Square Meters, Hairdressers And Beauty Salons 16:58
SESU Localizes last 2 Fire Fronts In Chornobyl Zone 17:02
Zelenskyy Approves Lifting Of Moratorium On Agricultural Land Sale From July 2021 17:05
Kyiv Hospital No.9 Closed For Quarantine, Only Ambulance Works – Admission Department 17:18
Health Ministry Approves Rules Of Operation Of Agri-Food Markets During Quarantine 12:56
more news
Stepanov Expecting Relaxation Of Quarantine Restrictions For Small Businesses From May 11
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok