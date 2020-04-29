Cabinet To Consider Relaxation Of Quarantine Measures On May 6

subscribe to newsletter
The Cabinet of Ministers at a meeting on Wednesday, May 6, intends to consider the issue of relaxation of quarantine measures from May 11.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this during a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Next Wednesday we will also make a number of decisions that will ease off some quarantine conditions from May 11," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that relaxation will occur if the number of patients with coronavirus infection does not increase.

So, according to him, at the first stage it is planned to open parks, squares, shops selling non-food goods, cafes and coffee houses with take-away services.

Shmyhal also emphasized that the rate of relaxation of quarantine measures in other areas will depend on the epidemiological situation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shmyhal noted that the second, third and fourth stages of quarantine exit can begin simultaneously.

News
