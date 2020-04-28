147 Coronavirus-Infected People Hospitalized On April 27 – Health Ministry

On Monday, April 27, a total of 147 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Out of 401 people tested positive for the coronavirus on April 21, there were 25 children and 94 medical workers.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 639 children and 1,843 medical workers have infected.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, on April 26, a total of 83 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized.