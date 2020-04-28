subscribe to newsletter
28 April 2020, Tuesday
147 Coronavirus-Infected People Hospitalized On April 27 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, children, hospitalization, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, medical workers

On Monday, April 27, a total of 147 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Out of 401 people tested positive for the coronavirus on April 21, there were 25 children and 94 medical workers.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 639 children and 1,843 medical workers have infected.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, on April 26, a total of 83 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized.

Health Ministry Approves Rules Of Operation Of Agri-Food Markets During Quarantine
