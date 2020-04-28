Total State Debt Down 3.6% To USD 80.4 Billion In March

In March 2020, the total state (direct and state-secured) debt of Ukraine decreased by 3.6% or USD 3 billion month over month to USD 80.38 billion.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As at late March 2020, the state and state-secured debt was UAH 2,255.55 billion or USD 80.38 billion over UAH 2,047.83 billion or USD 83.38 billion a month earlier.

As at March 31, the total size of the direct state debt made UAH 1,988.81 billion over UAH 1,808.25 billion a month earlier.

At the same time, direct external debt in March decreased from USD 40.45 billion to USD 40.34 billion.

The direct domestic debt rose from UAH 814.64 billion to UAH 856.83 billion or from USD 33.17 billion to USD 30.53 billion.

As at March 31, the state-secured debt was UAH 266.74 billion or USD 9.51 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the total state (direct and guaranteed) debt of Ukraine decreased by 0.02% or USD 0.02 billion month over month to USD 83.38 billion.

State and state-guaranteed debt at the end of February amounted to UAH 2,047.80 billion or USD 83.38 billion against UAH 2,078.13 billion or USD 83.39 billion a month earlier.

The total amount of direct public debt as of February 29 amounted to UAH 1,808.25 billion (USD 73.62 billion) compared to UAH 1,831.63 billion (USD 73.50 billion) a month earlier.

At the same time, direct foreign debt for the month decreased from USD 40.58 billion to USD 40.45 billion.

Direct domestic debt decreased from UAH 820.34 billion to UAH 814.64 billion (and in dollar terms increased from USD 32.92 billion to USD 33.17 billion).

The debt guaranteed by the state as of February 29 amounted to UAH 239.55 billion or USD 9.75 billion.

In 2019, state and state-guaranteed debt increased by USD 6.05 billion, and in hryvnia equivalent decreased by UAH 170 billion.

At the same time, in 2019, the amount of direct government debt increased by USD 7.2 billion, and in hryvnia equivalent decreased by UAH 98.9 billion.