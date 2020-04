Health Ministry To Increase Number Of PCR-Tests To 8,000-10,000 Per Day

The Health Ministry of Ukraine intends to boost the conduct of PCR-tests to 8,000-10,000 per day.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So far, only up to 6,000 PCR-tests had been made every day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has obtained the first 200,000 domestically-made tests and will obtain 400,000 more before May 4.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukraine had to boost the number of coronavirus tests.