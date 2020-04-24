Infectious Department Of Oleksandrivska Hospital In Kyiv Is Full, Hospital Prepared Another Building For 100 Beds - Klitschko

Infectious Department Of Oleksandrivska Hospital In Kyiv Is Full, Hospital Prepared Another Building For 100 B

The infectious department of the Oleksandrivska clinical hospital in Kyiv is almost full, the hospital has prepared another building for 100 beds.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Oleksandrivska hospital was the first to receive patients with coronavirus. And today the infectious department is almost full, because, unfortunately, the number of patients is growing. But in Oleksandrivska they prepared another building where they can accommodate patients with coronavirus. That’s up to about 100 beds," Klitschko said.

He thanked the patrons who recently handed over to the Oleksandrivska hospital a sealed capsule with an oxygen mask and built-in gauntlets, which allows doctors to do the necessary manipulations without contact with the patient and move the patient with coronavirus within the hospital building for examination, without endangering others.

The mayor also noted that in Kyiv today 14 medical facilities of the first and second waves have been identified for the reception of patients with coronavirus, in total for more than 1,700 beds.

If necessary, the city can deploy up to 7,000 beds.

Klitschko also noted that at the moment in the medical institutions of the capital, where patients with coronavirus are admitted, there are already 400 mechanical ventilation devices.

Liudmyla Antonenko, the chief physician of the Oleksandrivska hospital, previously wrote on her Facebook page that places in the infectious diseases departments of the hospital are running out, in particular, as of April 22, 88 patients are in the infectious diseases departments of the hospital, including 76 with confirmed coronavirus and 80 with pneumonia, 6 - in intensive care.

In March, the Oleksandrivska hospital redesigned the ENT department, designed for 60 beds, to receive infectious patients.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 23, the number of patients with coronavirus in Kyiv compared with the previous day increased by 63 people to 1,122 people.

According to Klitschko, treatment of one patient with coronavirus per day in Kyiv costs from UAH 5,000 to UAH 15,000.

In early March, Kyiv prepared 7 hospitals for 500 beds to receive patients with coronavirus.