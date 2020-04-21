37 Coronavirus-Infected People, 2 Died In Dormitory In Vyshneve

Thirty-seven people infected with coronavirus and two died in a private dormitory in Vyshneve of Kyiv region.

The Kyiv region’s acting governor Vasyl Volodin announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There is an emergency case of mass coronavirus infection in a dormitory in the town of Vyshneve... Currently, 37 infected people, including children, have been found in this outbreak source. Unfortunately, there are two dead people," he said.

According to Volodin, preliminary estimates indicate that more than 300 people live in this dormitory, but law enforcers and local authorities are still determining the exact number of residents.

Besides, according to him, doctors are performing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for coronavirus on all the residents of the dormitory, and restrictions have been imposed on the movement of people in the dormitory.

Sixty-five beds have been freed up at the Kyivo-Sviatoshynskyi district hospital to allow the hospital to receive coronavirus patients from the dormitory.

According to Volodin, the local authorities are currently organizing delivery of food, medicine, and personal hygiene products to the dormitory.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv region increased by 23 to 356 on April 20. In particular, 101 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Kyivo-Sviatoshynskyi district.