17 April 2020, Friday, 17:50 5
Politics 2020-04-17T18:30:27+03:00
Kyiv Region Limits Visits To Cemeteries From Friday

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Kyiv region, Easter, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, cemetry

The Kyiv Regional Commission on Technological and Environmental Safety and Emergencies has restricted visits to cemeteries from Friday, April 17.

Provisional Chairman of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Vasyl Volodin has said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It was decided to close for visiting cemeteries in the cities, towns and villages of Kyiv region.

The relevant decision takes effect immediately, that is on the day of its adoption, on Friday, and will be valid until the improvement of the epidemiological situation.

Volodin noted that only funerals in compliance with the norms established during quarantine would be an exception.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv has restricted visits to cemeteries from April 18.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv Kyiv region Easter Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic cemetry

No Air Pollution In Kyiv – Klitschko
