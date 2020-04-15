subscribe to newsletter
15 April 2020
Politics
Coronavirus Revealed In MP Novinsky

Coronavirus was revealed in Member of Parliament Vadim Novinsky (non-factional).

Novinsky wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.
"... today it was tested. After passing the tests, the test for coronavirus gave a positive result," he wrote.
Novinsky said that he does not feel the symptoms of the disease, in particular, the body temperature is 36.8 degrees, and computed tomography of the lungs did not determine deviations from the norm.
According to him, he passed the test in accordance with the requirements of the Ministry of Health to verify the contacts of people with coronavirus.
Novinsky noted that the date of re-testing is currently unknown.
Doctors advised him to spend several days in a hospital under their supervision and he would follow their recommendations.
Novinsky said that everyone who has contacted him recently will also be tested.
As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 6, coronavirus was confirmed in Members of Parliament Vitalii Bort, Ihor Kisiliov, Oleksandr Lukashev (Opposition Platform - For Life faction) and Serhii Rudyk (non-factional).

