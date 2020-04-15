Discussion Of Quarantine Termination Inexpedient – Stepanov

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, considers it inexpedient to discuss the termination of the quarantine.

He has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Taking into consideration today’s infection-rate abysmal record, I believe that it is inexpedient to talk about termination of the quarantine. We are definitely considering different termination option. We are considering what conditions we could terminate it under. I can assure that it will become possible when we see stable decrease in the number of newly infected people," the minister said.

Stepanov also called on the Ukrainians to celebrate Easter at home and listen to the divine services online.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal admits gradual termination of the quarantine restrictions from May.

On March 25, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine extended the quarantine and imposed the eregime of emergency situation in all regions until April 24.

On April 14, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 392 to 3,764, and the number of lethal cases rose by 10 over April 13 to 108.

The largest number of cases was registered in Kyiv (612), Chernivtsi region (589) and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (356).

At the same time, Ternopil region registered 287 coronavirus cases, Vinnytsia region - 241, Kyiv region - 230, Kirovohrad region - 192, Rivne region - 173, Lviv region - 152, Zhytomyr region - 130, Zakarpattia region - 110, Cherkasy region - 105, and Volyn region - 100.

A total of 99 cases were registered in Zaporizhia region, 77 cases - in Sumy region, 74 cases - in Dnipropetrovsk region, 70 cases - in Odesa region, 41 cases - in Kherson region, 34 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 27 cases - in Poltava region, 25 cases - in Kharkiv region, 14 cases - in Mykolaiv region, 12 cases - in Donetsk region, 10 cases - in Chernihiv region and 4 cases – in Luhansk region.