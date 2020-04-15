subscribe to newsletter
26.95 27.4
29.3 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Discussion Of Quarantine Termination Inexpedient – Stepanov
15 April 2020, Wednesday, 12:52 15
Politics 2020-04-15T12:54:17+03:00
Ukrainian news
Discussion Of Quarantine Termination Inexpedient – Stepanov

Discussion Of Quarantine Termination Inexpedient – Stepanov

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Maksym Stepanov, Easter, Health Ministry, Coronavirus, quarantine, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, Easter holidays

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, considers it inexpedient to discuss the termination of the quarantine.

He has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Taking into consideration today’s infection-rate abysmal record, I believe that it is inexpedient to talk about termination of the quarantine. We are definitely considering different termination option. We are considering what conditions we could terminate it under. I can assure that it will become possible when we see stable decrease in the number of newly infected people," the minister said.

Stepanov also called on the Ukrainians to celebrate Easter at home and listen to the divine services online.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal admits gradual termination of the quarantine restrictions from May.

On March 25, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine extended the quarantine and imposed the eregime of emergency situation in all regions until April 24.

On April 14, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine rose by 392 to 3,764, and the number of lethal cases rose by 10 over April 13 to 108.

The largest number of cases was registered in Kyiv (612), Chernivtsi region (589) and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (356).

At the same time, Ternopil region registered 287 coronavirus cases, Vinnytsia region - 241, Kyiv region - 230, Kirovohrad region - 192, Rivne region - 173, Lviv region - 152, Zhytomyr region - 130, Zakarpattia region - 110, Cherkasy region - 105, and Volyn region - 100.

A total of 99 cases were registered in Zaporizhia region, 77 cases - in Sumy region, 74 cases - in Dnipropetrovsk region, 70 cases - in Odesa region, 41 cases - in Kherson region, 34 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 27 cases - in Poltava region, 25 cases - in Kharkiv region, 14 cases - in Mykolaiv region, 12 cases - in Donetsk region, 10 cases - in Chernihiv region and 4 cases – in Luhansk region.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Maksym Stepanov Easter Health Ministry Coronavirus quarantine coronavirus case Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic Easter holidays

SBU Detains SBU Major General Shaitanov On Suspicion Of Planning Osmayev’s Murder On Instructions Of Russian Intelligence Services
Cabinet Includes Hydroxychloroquine And Lopinavir In List Of Medicines To Prevent Coronavirus Exempted From Import Duties And VAT
News
1 More Coronavirus Case Confirmed At Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, 3 More At Jonah Monastery On April 14 –Klitschko 13:01
Feofaniya Hospital Not Yet Accepted Patients With Coronavirus For Treatment 12:57
Discussion Of Quarantine Termination Inexpedient – Stepanov 12:52
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 61 To 612, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 11 On April 14 – Klitschko 12:47
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 392 To 3,764, Number Of Deaths Up 10 To 108 On April 14 – Health Ministry 12:44
more news
US Department of State representative George Kent contributed to the embezzlement of US taxpayers' money through a shell company – Derkach 17:39
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 270 To 3,372, Number Of Deaths Up 5 To 98 On April 13 – Health Ministry 13:24
Maize takes up 60% of UkrLandFarming's sown area this season 13:59
SBU Detains SBU Major General Shaitanov On Suspicion Of Planning Osmayev’s Murder On Instructions Of Russian Intelligence Services 17:56
SESU Continues Extinguishing Forest Fire In Territory Of 4 Forestry Areas In Chornobyl Zone 13:22
more news
US Department of State representative George Kent contributed to the embezzlement of US taxpayers' money through a shell company – Derkach 17:39
SBU Detains SBU Major General Shaitanov On Suspicion Of Planning Osmayev’s Murder On Instructions Of Russian Intelligence Services 17:56
Rada Allows Local Authorities To Establish Special Entry-Exit Regime And Create Checkpoints In Certain Areas Of Quarantine 17:40
Monk Of Pochayiv Lavra Died Of Coronavirus - Klitschko 18:09
70% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Advocating Prolongation Of Quarantine Till June, 80% - Toughening Of Quarantine During Easter Holidays 13:28
more news
IMF Worsens Ukrainian GDP Forecast From 3% Growth To 7.7% Decline In 2020
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok