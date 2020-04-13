77 Coronavirus-Infected People Including 1 Child Hospitalized On April 12 – Health Ministry

On Sunday, April 12, a total of 77 coronavirus-infected people including one child were hospitalized.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minister noted that among 325 people diagnosed with Covid-19 on April 12, there were 12 children and 85 medical workers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Health Minister / Senior Medical Officer, Viktor Liashko, is expecting the coronavirus infection spread to reach its peak on April 17.

He considers that Covid-19 might become a seasonal disease.