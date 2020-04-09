Ukrposhta And AliExpress Launch Charter Cargo Flights With Parcels To Ukraine

The Ukrposhta joint-stock company and the AliExpress trading platform (Cainiao Network, Alibaba Group) launched charter cargo flights to Ukraine two times a week.

The director general of Ukrposhta, Ihor Smelianskyi, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, this will make it possible to deliver parcels from China in the usual 14-20 days maximum (options AliExpress Saver Shipping and Cainiao Super Economy).

"It will work like this: cargo planes with your parcels from China fly to Europe, from Europe on An-26 aircrafts of the Eleron airline to Lviv, where the parcels instantly go through customs and sorting and travel to 15 million mailboxes of the country. Tomorrow is the first such the plane will bring 4.1 tons of parcels," Smelianskyi said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrposhta began providing accelerated international mail delivery service EMS in Ukraine from April 1.

Ukrposhta ended 2019 with net profit of UAH 496.419 million (the company's loss in 2018 amounted to UAH 507.781 million), while increasing net income compared to 2018 by 18.74% or UAH 1.273 billion to UAH 8.065 billion.

In December 2018, the Ukrposhta public joint-stock company changed its form of ownership to a private joint-stock company, and also changed its name to the Ukrposhta joint-stock company.

Ukrposhta is a monopolist in the postal service of Ukraine.