  Kyiv Region To Restrict Citizens' Movement On April 11-12, Quarantine Could Be Extended Until Autumn In Case Of Non-Compliance With Restrictions – Acting Governor Volodin
09 April 2020, Thursday, 18:22 14
Kyiv Region To Restrict Citizens’ Movement On April 11-12, Quarantine Could Be Extended Until Autumn In Case Of Non-Compliance With Restrictions – Acting Governor Volodin

Даша Зубкова
The Kyiv regional administration intends to restrict the movement of citizens as much as possible on April 11 and 12, and the current quarantine could be extended until autumn if citizens do not comply with the restrictions.

The Kyiv region’s acting Governor Vasyl Volodin announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I remind you that a regime of maximum restriction of movement will most likely be introduced in the region on April 11 and 12," he said.

Volodin asked citizens not to leave home on those days because this would help to maintain the situation involving the spread of coronavirus and allow the quarantine to be lifted in May.

“Otherwise, there is a risk of the quarantine remaining in effect until the autumn,” he added.

The official did not specify what he meant by "maximum restriction of the movement of citizens."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Orthodox Christians will celebrate Palm Sunday on April 12.

Ukraine’s Chief Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko said on April 8 that a decision to extend or cancel quarantine would be made closer to April 24.

