Decision On Prolongation Or Cancellation Of Quarantine Will Be Taken Around April 24 – Health Ministry

The decision on prolongation or cancellation of the quarantine will be taken around April 24.

Deputy Health Minister / Senior Medical Officer, Viktor Liashko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The deputy minister noted that the epidemiological situation is currently being studied both in Ukraine and the EU countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, states it is too early to talk about the end data for the quarantine.