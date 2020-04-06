35 Ukrainians Arrive From Turkey By Ferry

35 Ukrainians arrived from Turkey by ferry.

The State Border Guard Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Today, 35 of our compatriots arrived from Turkey to Ukraine on the Karasu - Chornomorsk ferry. The ferry left from Turkey to Ukraine on April 4. And this morning it was met at the Chornomorsk sea commercial port,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the citizens of Ukraine were able to return to their homeland with the assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in particular the Consulate General of Ukraine in Istanbul.

The first to board the vessel were specialists from the Laboratory Center of the Ministry of Health in water transport, who conducted a health survey of all passengers and crew.

Symptoms of coronavirus were not detected.

After that, border guards began recording passengers.

According to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, this category of persons must undergo a mandatory observation within 14 days, about which all citizens signed informational consent.

They will undergo observation in one of the places determined by the Odesa Regional State Administration.

Passengers of the ferry, accompanied by National Police officers, were taken to the observation site, where medical staff will constantly monitor their health.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 9,000 Ukrainians returned home over the past day, April 5.