  Border Guard Service: Only 19 Checkpoints Will Operate From April 7
06 April 2020, Monday, 18:36
Border Guard Service: Only 19 Checkpoints Will Operate From April 7

Only 19 checkpoints will operate from April 7.

This is stated in the message of the State Border Guard Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From 12 a.m. on April 7, 115 checkpoints will be temporarily closed, and pedestrian traffic will be temporarily suspended at another 28 checkpoints.

Other administrative documents temporarily close checkpoints across the state border for international passenger rail, air, road (for buses) traffic.

Taking into account all the restrictions imposed by the Ukrainian authorities and authorized bodies of neighboring countries, from April 7 there are only 19 checkpoints where people can cross the state border of Ukraine with their own vehicles.

At the same time, there is not a single checkpoint at the state border where there are pedestrian crossings.

Exclusions of restrictive measures may be taken on evacuation flights by decision of authorized ministries and departments.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to stop the operation of border crossing points on the border with the Crimea until April 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

69-Year-Old Dies Of Coronavirus At Kyiv Hospital No. 9 On March 31, Official Data States First Death In Kyiv Registered On April 1 – Chief Doctor Valiuk
Italian Civil Aviation Authority Allows Ryanair To Fly To Ukraine Until July 13
