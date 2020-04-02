Ukrainian Embassy In U.S. Asks Tesla And SpaceX CEO Musk To Provide Lung Ventilators To Ukraine

The Ukrainian embassy in the United States has called on Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to provide lung ventilators to Ukraine.

The embassy made the call on Twitter, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Musk announced in March that Tesla would begin producing lung ventilators.

Musk tweeted on March 31 that his companies would ship lung ventilators to hospitals within Tesla’s delivery regions worldwide, adding that the only requirement was that the lung ventilators must be needed for patients immediately not stored in warehouses.

"The pandemic situation in Ukraine is approaching its peak, April is going to be the hardest. People in hospitals need lung ventilators. We are ready to cooperate," the Ukrainian embassy in the United States tweeted in response to Musk.

Former Ukrainian minister of health Ulyana Suprun (2016-2019) also called on Musk to help Ukraine because, according to her, there are only 3,500 ventilators in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 804 cases of coronavirus infection have been laboratory confirmed in Ukraine as of April 2, including 20 fatal.

In total, 398 patients have been hospitalized and the rest are receiving outpatient treatment.

One patient is on a lung ventilator.