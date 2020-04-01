subscribe to newsletter
No Prerequisites For Ukraine’s Default On Foreign Debts In Coming Months – Investment Bankers

Investments bankers notes that in the coming several months, there will be no prerequisites for Ukraine's default on foreign debts.

They said in their comments for the Ukrainian News Agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal notes that in 2020, Ukraine has yet to redeem the equivalent of USD 3.5 billion in foreign debts and USD 5.5 billion in domestic debts.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy states that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) might raise Ukraine’s financing up to USD 8 billion under the new program.

