31 March 2020, Tuesday
Bakhmatyuk's firm allocates funds for anti-coronavirus efforts in Kherson region

Николай Полищук

YUTS-Agroproduct LLC, which is part Ukraine's largest agricultural producers UkrLandFarming Agro Holding owned by Oleg Bakhmatyuk, has allocated UAH 200,000 (US$7,128) for the support of local medical facilities in their fight against coronavirus in Ukraine's Kherson region.

Thus, not only local authorities in Kherson region's Beryslav region, where the enterprise is located, but also businesses are allocating funds for urgent measures to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus), about it reports the local magazine Novyi Den (New Day).

The funds will be used for urgent purchases of consumables for diagnosing acute viral diseases, equipment, personal protection gear, patients' transportation, ongoing maintenance of the oxygen system at the central district hospital for infectious diseases, etc.

"We've received financial assistance from philanthropists. YUTS-Agroproduct LLC provided UAH 200,000, while Ihor Kolykhaev's charity fund allocated UAH 150,000 [US$5,346]. We are very grateful to them, and we hope that other entrepreneurs will also 'catch up' and support us in this difficult time," CEO of Beryslav Central District Hospital Severian Kardava said.

UkrLandFarming enterprises provide such assistance to local hospitals in many Ukrainian regions, the holding's press service said. Medical facilities address the agricultural holding's companies asking for help in acquiring specialized laboratory testing equipment, disinfectants, lung ventilators, ultrasonic inhalers, personal protective gear for medical staff, and consumables.

News
Stepanov Declares UAH 19.3 Million On Account In Oschadbank And UAH 2.8 Million Of Income From Deposit For 2019
