Rada Returns First Reading Of Proposed Amendments To 2020 State Budget For Reconsideration

The parliament has sent the first reading of draft amendments to the state budget for 2020 for reconsideration.

A draft resolution on adoption of the first reading of the draft law No. 3279 received 223 votes but needed at least 226 votes to pass and the draft resolution on returning it for reconsideration received 273 votes, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to propose that that the parliament reduce state budget’s projected revenues by UAH 122.945 billion and increase its projected expenditures by UAH 79.215 billion.

Specifically, the Cabinet of Ministers intends to propose cutting the state budget’s projected revenues from UAH 1,095.580 billion to UAH 972.635 billion (including the projected revenues of the state budget’s general fund from UAH 975.170 billion to UAH 853.394 billion and the projected revenues of its special fund from UAH 120.409 billion to UAH 119.241 billion).

It plans to increase state budget’s projected expenditures from UAH 1,184.010 billion to UAH 1,263.225 billion (including increase of the projected expenditures of the state budget’s general fund from UAH 1,052.678 billion to UAH 1,133.065 billion and reduction of the projected expenditures of its special fund from UAH 131.331 billion to UAH 130.160 billion).

It also plans to reduce loans from the state budget by UAH 20 million to UAH 15.2 billion.

It plans to increase the maximum budget deficit 3.1-fold from UAH 96.275 billion to UAH 298.404 billion (it plans to increase the deficit of the state budget’s general fund by UAH 202 billion).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) recently announced that the Cabinet of Ministers had discussed with the parliament’s leadership a proposal to reduce the state budget’s projected revenues by UAH 115 billion, increase its projected expenditures by UAH 96 billion, and increase its projected deficit almost fourfold.