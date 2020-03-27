subscribe to newsletter
27 March 2020
Politics 2020-03-27T22:00:05+02:00
Ukrainian news
SkyUp Suspends Scheduled Flights Until April 24

Даша Зубкова
flight, SkyUp, SkyUp Airlines, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19

The SkyUp Airlines has suspended all scheduled flights until April 24 inclusively.

The airline has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"SkyUp Airlines cancels all scheduled flights until April 24, 2020 inclusively due to the extension of the nationwide quarantine," the statement reads.

It is noted that according to the law and in accordance with the airline’s rules, in case of flight cancellation due to force majeure, passengers can expect to change the departure date without additional surcharges or to return the cost of purchased air tickets in accordance with the terms of the applicable fare.

The airline warned that due to the large number of requests, the processing time for passenger requests may be longer than under normal conditions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) has also suspended regular flights until April 24 inclusively.

On March 25, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the quarantine and introduced an emergency situation in all regions until April 24.

flight SkyUp SkyUp Airlines Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19

