13,500 Ukrainians Return Home From Abroad In Last 24 Hours – State Border Service

A total of 13,500 Ukrainian citizens have returned home in the last 24 hours.

Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On March 25, two evacuation trains from Przemysl were formalized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company scheduled two more trains bound for Przemysl – Kyiv to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from the Republic of Poland on March 25.