subscribe to newsletter
27.6 28.25
29.75 30.77
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • United States: Putin's Decree On Exclusionary Right Of Russians To Land In Crimea Enhances Grounds For Sanctions
26 March 2020, Thursday, 12:15 16
Politics 2020-03-26T13:15:02+02:00
Ukrainian news
United States: Putin's Decree On Exclusionary Right Of Russians To Land In Crimea Enhances Grounds For Sanctio

United States: Putin's Decree On Exclusionary Right Of Russians To Land In Crimea Enhances Grounds For Sanctions

Даша Зубкова
Crimea, Russia, USA, United States, sanctions, Vladimir Putin

The Embassy of the United States considers that the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin on exclusionary right of the citizens of the Russian Federation to land in the Russia-annexed Crimea enhances the grounds for the sanctions.

The embassy has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On March 20, Putin signed the decree under which foreign individuals and legal entities, as well as stateless persons, cannot have the right to land plots in Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 18-19, Putin visited the Russia-annexed Crimea to meet with representatives of the public and local authorities.

Больше новостей о: Crimea Russia USA United States sanctions Vladimir Putin

United States Expands Sanctions For 8 More People ...
2 Ukrainians From Grand Princess Cruise Ship Restr...
Russia Allows Residents From Donbas To Enter Its T...
Putin Did Not Watch Servant Of The People Movie, H...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 43 To 156 – Health Ministry
Cabinet Suggests Rada Lower State Budget Revenues By UAH 115 Billion, Raise Expenditures By UAH 96 Billion – MP Honcharenko
News
Cabinet Suggests Rada Lower Expenditures For Subsidies By UAH 8 Billion – MP Honcharenko 12:22
Fitch Worsens Outlook For Ukrainian Banks Over Coronavirus 12:19
United States: Putin's Decree On Exclusionary Right Of Russians To Land In Crimea Enhances Grounds For Sanctions 12:15
Cabinet Suggests Rada Lower State Budget Revenues By UAH 115 Billion, Raise Expenditures By UAH 96 Billion – MP Honcharenko 12:11
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Ukraine Up 43 To 156 – Health Ministry 12:07
more news
Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Ukraine Up By 13 People To 97 - Health Ministry 17:27
Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Up To 28, Tested - To 1,297 - Klitschko 17:30
Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Ukraine Up By 29 To 113 On March 24 – SESU 13:30
Cabinet Prolongs Quarantine And Introduces Emergency Situation In All Regions Until April 24 13:53
Man Dies From Coronavirus In Ternopil Region 13:27
more news
Militants Not Allowing International Observers And Citizens To Enter Non-Government-Controlled Donbas 17:42
Economy Ministry For Continuation Of Open Food Markets Work During Quarantine Period 17:45
UIA, SkyUp To Conduct 63 Flights To Return Ukrainians From Abroad Before April 17:55
Number Of Patients With Coronavirus In Kyiv Up To 28, Tested - To 1,297 - Klitschko 17:30
Cabinet Prolongs Quarantine And Introduces Emergency Situation In All Regions Until April 24 13:53
more news
United States: Putin's Decree On Exclusionary Right Of Russians To Land In Crimea Enhances Grounds For Sanctions
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok