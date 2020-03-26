United States: Putin's Decree On Exclusionary Right Of Russians To Land In Crimea Enhances Grounds For Sanctions

United States: Putin's Decree On Exclusionary Right Of Russians To Land In Crimea Enhances Grounds For Sanctio

The Embassy of the United States considers that the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin on exclusionary right of the citizens of the Russian Federation to land in the Russia-annexed Crimea enhances the grounds for the sanctions.

The embassy has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On March 20, Putin signed the decree under which foreign individuals and legal entities, as well as stateless persons, cannot have the right to land plots in Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 18-19, Putin visited the Russia-annexed Crimea to meet with representatives of the public and local authorities.