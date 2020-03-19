NBU Sells USD 1.7 Billion To Retain Hryvnia Exchange Rate Since March 10

In the period of March 10-18, the National Bank of Ukraine sold USD 1,720 million on the interbank foreign currency market to constrain hryvnia devaluation.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On March 10, the NBU sold USD 250 million on the interbank foreign currency market; USD 350 million on March 11; USD 220 million on March 12; USD 161.6 million on March 13; USD 238 million on March 16; USD 300 million on March 17; and USD 200 million on March 18.

As at March 1, the international reserves of the NBU were USD 26.6 billion and as at late March 17 they amounted to about USD 25 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the hryvnia exchange rate on the interbank foreign currency market decreased by 32 kopecks to 27.40 UAH/USD after a decreased by 38 kopecks on Tuesday.