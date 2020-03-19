subscribe to newsletter
27.2 28.3
29.2 30.9
˟
  • News
  • World
  • New Chinadaily's subsite shares China's virus control experience with world
19 March 2020, Thursday, 09:22 25 Press release
World 2020-03-19T14:30:08+02:00
Ukrainian news
New Chinadaily's subsite shares China's virus control experience with world

New Chinadaily's subsite shares China's virus control experience with world

Andrii Ostapiuk
Coronavirus, COVID-19, China Daily
China Daily has launched a COVID-19 subsite
China Daily has launched a COVID-19 subsite

With the novel coronavirus sweeping across the planet, infecting an increasing number of people, the world faces severe challenges in preventing and controlling the pandemic.

COVID-19 subsite has launched to share reliable information about the disease and China's experience in overcoming it with the rest of the world, China Daily reports.

Named "Fighting COVID-19, the Chinese Way", the new subsite sheds light on China's knowledge and experience to prevent and control the highly contagious virus, which has infected 179,112 people and claimed 7,426 lives around the world as of Wednesday.

The subsite includes seven parts. In "Latest Discoveries", readers can learn up-to-date information about R&D for vaccines and medicines, as well as information on scientific research into the testing, prevention and treatment of COVID-19; in "Q&A", renowned experts answer questions surrounding hot topics about the outbreak, and in "Facts", rumors are dispelled and truths are presented to readers.

There also are videos, health tips for preventing the virus, and knowledge on traditional Chinese medicine used to treat patients.

Readers can access all the information you need about the disease by asking the AI robot, who will answer your questions instantly and automatically.

The content in the subsite is in association with four national authorities like the National Health Commission, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and sponsored by the State Council Information Office.

The special coverage is accessible on the China Daily website and app. China Daily is also offering relevant topics on its overseas social media platforms and allowing readers to access the subsite via a QR code in the newspaper.

Больше новостей о: Coronavirus COVID-19 China Daily

Public Health Center Receives 79 Reports About Suspicion Of Being Infected With Coronavirus On March 18, 35 Specimens Tested – Health Ministry
Ukrzaliznytsia To Bring Ukrainians From Poland On 4 Trains From Przemysl On March 20
News
NBU Sells USD 1.7 Billion To Retain Hryvnia Exchange Rate Since March 10 13:16
Zelenskyy Appoints Rohatyn District Administration Head Trush As Ternopil Governor 13:06
Ukrzaliznytsia To Bring Ukrainians From Poland On 4 Trains From Przemysl On March 20 12:56
Public Health Center Receives 79 Reports About Suspicion Of Being Infected With Coronavirus On March 18, 35 Specimens Tested – Health Ministry 12:53
New Chinadaily's subsite shares China's virus control experience with world 09:22 Press release
more news
Quarantine Period May Be Extended Depending On Epidemiological Situation - Health Ministry 18:21
Kryklii: Ukrainian Airports Take 22 International Flights With Ukrainians March 17, Another 25 Planned 18:16
Kyiv Region Imposes State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus 13:46
Ukrzaliznytsia Suspends Internal Passenger Transportation From March 18 13:29
Zelenskyy Signs Law On Fight Against Spread Of Coronavirus 13:41
more news
JFO Units Ready To Fight Coronavirus 18:27
Quarantine Period May Be Extended Depending On Epidemiological Situation - Health Ministry 18:21
Venediktova Not Planning To Dismiss Deputy Prosecutor Generals 13:28
Zelenskyy Signs Law On Fight Against Spread Of Coronavirus 13:41
Kyiv Region Imposes State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus 13:46
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok