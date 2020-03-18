Venediktova Not Planning To Dismiss Deputy Prosecutor Generals

Prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova, is not planning to dismiss deputy prosecutor generals, in particular, Viktor Trepak and Hiunduz Mamedov.

She has said this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

She said that Deputy Prosecutor General / Special Anticorruption Prosecutor, Nazar Kholodnytskyi, as well as Trepak and Mamedov have a chance to show themselves.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has permitted appointment of Venediktova as the prosecutor general.

On March 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Venediktova as the prosecutor general.