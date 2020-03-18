subscribe to newsletter
27.3 28.5
29.5 31.5
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Venediktova Not Planning To Dismiss Deputy Prosecutor Generals
18 March 2020, Wednesday, 13:28 48
Politics 2020-03-18T18:18:18+02:00
Ukrainian news
Venediktova Not Planning To Dismiss Deputy Prosecutor Generals

Venediktova Not Planning To Dismiss Deputy Prosecutor Generals

Даша Зубкова
Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova

Prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova, is not planning to dismiss deputy prosecutor generals, in particular, Viktor Trepak and Hiunduz Mamedov.

She has said this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

She said that Deputy Prosecutor General / Special Anticorruption Prosecutor, Nazar Kholodnytskyi, as well as Trepak and Mamedov have a chance to show themselves.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has permitted appointment of Venediktova as the prosecutor general.

On March 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Venediktova as the prosecutor general.

Больше новостей о: Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova

News
Cabinet Urges Finance Ministry, Ministry Of Social Policy, And Economy Ministry To Calculate Amount Of Compensation Of Part Of Utility Services For The Population 18:20
Foreign Ministry: SkyUp Opens Ticket Sale At Discounted Prices For Flights From 17 Cities In 14 Countries For Return Of Ukrainians From Abroad 18:15
Kyivpastrans To Deprive Of Bonuses Or Dismiss Drivers Who Let In More Than 10 People 18:05
Organizers Cancel 2020 Eurovision Song Contest In Rotterdam Due To Coronavirus 18:01
Police Start Investigate Death Of Woman From Coronavirus In Chernivtsi Due To Alleged Negligence Of Health Workers 17:56
more news
Zelenskyy Asks Infrastructure Ministry To Ban From 12:00 PM On March 18 Work Of Subway And Railway, Air And Bus Intercity Passenger Services 18:58
Quarantine Period May Be Extended Depending On Epidemiological Situation - Health Ministry 18:21
Kryklii: Ukrainian Airports Take 22 International Flights With Ukrainians March 17, Another 25 Planned 18:16
Skyup Airlines To Return Ukrainian Tourists From Egypt Before March 23 19:15
UIA To Carry Out 11 International Flights To Kyiv On March 17 Before Their Suspension 19:04
more news
Supreme Court Again Refuses To Reinstate Shokin As Prosecutor General 19:20
JFO Units Ready To Fight Coronavirus 18:27
Kyiv Subway Will Be Shut Down From 11 p.m., April 3 13:13
Rada Imposes Fine Of Up To UAH 170,000 For Violation Of Quarantine Rules And Imprisonment Of 5-8 Years If It Entails People’s Death 13:16
Zelenskyy Asks Infrastructure Ministry To Ban From 12:00 PM On March 18 Work Of Subway And Railway, Air And Bus Intercity Passenger Services 18:58
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok