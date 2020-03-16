subscribe to newsletter
25.95 26.89
28.75 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Bulgaria Extradites Handziuk Murder Suspect Levin To Ukraine
16 March 2020, Monday, 19:23 9
Politics 2020-03-16T23:15:05+02:00
Ukrainian news
Bulgaria Extradites Handziuk Murder Suspect Levin To Ukraine

Bulgaria Extradites Handziuk Murder Suspect Levin To Ukraine

Даша Зубкова
Bulgaria, Kateryna Handziuk, Oleksii Levin, Kateryna Handziuk murder, Moskalenko, Handziuk murder

Bulgaria has extradited Oleksii Levin (Moskalenko), who is suspected of organizing the murder of acting chief administrative officer of the Kherson Mayor’s Office and anti-corruption activist Kateryna Handziuk, to Ukraine.

A source in the Office of the Prosecutor General announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"He is currently on a flight, but the plane is late," he said.

According to him, a court will determine the preventive measure to be taken against Levin soon after he arrives in Ukraine.

The Office of the Prosecutor General will insist on his detention without bail.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a Bulgarian court of appeal authorized Levin’s extradition to Ukraine on March 11.

A regional court in the Bulgarian city of Burgas authorized Levin’s extradition to Ukraine on February 21.

The court ordered Levin’s arrest in Bulgaria for 40 days.

Больше новостей о: Bulgaria Kateryna Handziuk Oleksii Levin Kateryna Handziuk murder Moskalenko Handziuk murder

OPG Classifies Information On Extradition Of Levin...
SBU Along With Interpol Search For Criminal Kingpi...
Court Arrests Ex-MP Palamarchuk’s Former Assistant...
OPG And SBU Conduct Series Of Searches In Handziuk...
Zelenskyy Asks Infrastructure Ministry To Ban From 12:00 PM On March 18 Work Of Subway And Railway, Air And Bus Intercity Passenger Services
EU Restricts Entry To Its Territory For 30 Days
News
Bulgaria Extradites Handziuk Murder Suspect Levin To Ukraine 19:23
Supreme Court Again Refuses To Reinstate Shokin As Prosecutor General 19:20
Skyup Airlines To Return Ukrainian Tourists From Egypt Before March 23 19:15
UIA To Carry Out 11 International Flights To Kyiv On March 17 Before Their Suspension 19:04
Naftogaz Supervisory Board Extends Board Chair Kobolev’s Contract Until March 22, 2024 19:01
more news
Kyiv Shuts Down All Public Places Except Grocery Stores, Pharmacies, Filling Stations And Banks From March 17 13:12
Ukraine Was Ready To Sell Slovakia 2 Million Medical Face Masks, But Order Was Cut Off – Prime Minister Of Slovakia Pellegrini 13:28
2 More Cases Registered In Chernivtsi Region – Public Health Center 13:16
Health Ministry Advocating Restrictions On Traffic Inside Country Over Coronavirus 13:22
EBRD Decides To Allocate EUR 1 Billion To Fight Consequences Of Coronavirus 13:25
more news
Kyiv Shuts Down All Public Places Except Grocery Stores, Pharmacies, Filling Stations And Banks From March 17 13:12
Ukraine Was Ready To Sell Slovakia 2 Million Medical Face Masks, But Order Was Cut Off – Prime Minister Of Slovakia Pellegrini 13:28
EBRD Decides To Allocate EUR 1 Billion To Fight Consequences Of Coronavirus 13:25
2 More Cases Registered In Chernivtsi Region – Public Health Center 13:16
Health Ministry Advocating Restrictions On Traffic Inside Country Over Coronavirus 13:22
more news
Naftogaz Supervisory Board Extends Board Chair Kobolev’s Contract Until March 22, 2024
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok