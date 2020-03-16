Bulgaria Extradites Handziuk Murder Suspect Levin To Ukraine

Bulgaria has extradited Oleksii Levin (Moskalenko), who is suspected of organizing the murder of acting chief administrative officer of the Kherson Mayor’s Office and anti-corruption activist Kateryna Handziuk, to Ukraine.

A source in the Office of the Prosecutor General announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"He is currently on a flight, but the plane is late," he said.

According to him, a court will determine the preventive measure to be taken against Levin soon after he arrives in Ukraine.

The Office of the Prosecutor General will insist on his detention without bail.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a Bulgarian court of appeal authorized Levin’s extradition to Ukraine on March 11.

A regional court in the Bulgarian city of Burgas authorized Levin’s extradition to Ukraine on February 21.

The court ordered Levin’s arrest in Bulgaria for 40 days.