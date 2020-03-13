subscribe to newsletter
  Zelenskyy Signs Secondary Education Law With 3 Ukrainian Language Learning Models For National Minorities
Zelenskyy Signs Secondary Education Law With 3 Ukrainian Language Learning Models For National Minorities

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the law on full general secondary education, which provides for three models for implementation of the language provisions of the Law on Education for national minorities.

The press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, the first model provides for the possibility of teaching all subjects in a minority language along with the Ukrainian language from the first to the eleventh (twelfth) grade.

The second model is intended for national minorities whose languages are part of the languages of the European Union.

The third model is for national minorities whose native languages belong to one of the Ukrainian language families and those who live mainly in their own language environment.

These languages include Russian.

The bill also provides for selection of school principals on a competitive basis and medical training for teachers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament adopted the Law on Secondary Education with three models for studying the Ukrainian language for national minorities on January 16.

