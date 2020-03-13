Cabinet To Allocate UAH 100 Million For Procuring Goods, Works, And Services For Preventing And Combating Coronavirus

Cabinet To Allocate UAH 100 Million For Procuring Goods, Works, And Services For Preventing And Combating Coro

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to allocate UAH 100 million for procurement of goods, works, and services aimed at preventing and combating coronavirus

The press service of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that the government has decided to allocate UAH 100 million for the priority goods, works, and services that are being procured to fight and prevent coronavirus," the statement said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that all pharmacies should be provided with the necessary number of medical face masks.

"There should be masks on the shelves in pharmacies. Availability of all facilities on the shelves is the best [way to send a] message, the best [way to] communicate instead of words. Let people buy or not buy them, but they should be available," he said.

Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Liashko, who is also the Senior Medical Officer, said that healthcare institutions would receive 10 million medical face masks.

The participants in the National Security and Defense Council’s meeting also heard a report on provision of health facilities with test kits for coronavirus.

Liashko announced plans to purchase about 100,000 rapid test kits.

"They will be used in health facilities during introduction of a face-mask regime in an institution," he said. “Simultaneously with this, the Minister of Health, the Minister of Defense, and I agreed on the use of mobile laboratories equipped with PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) devices. We will move the laboratories to regions in which there are outbreaks or heavy loads on laboratories and conduct research there," Liashko emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine intends to close its borders to foreigners for two weeks within 48 hours to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.