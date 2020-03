Ukraine Will Close Borders For Foreigners Over Coronavirus In 48 Hours For 2 Weeks

Ukraine will close its borders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection Covid-19 for foreign citizens in 48 hours for the period of two weeks.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, said this at a briefing after the NSDC meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In two weeks, the NSDC will take further actions based on the state of affairs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has not closed the border checkpoints over coronavirus yet.