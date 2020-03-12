Infrastructure Ministry Plans To Evacuate Ukrainians From Italy Through Rome

The Ministry of Infrastructure plans to evacuate Ukrainians from Italy through Rome airports.

The Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Kryklii announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Milan and Rome remain, today or tomorrow the last flights are carried out in order to take passengers out, and only Rome remains so that we can return the Ukrainians, and in this direction we are implementing additional control measures,” he said.

