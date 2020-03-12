subscribe to newsletter
  Infrastructure Ministry Plans To Evacuate Ukrainians From Italy Through Rome
12 March 2020, Thursday, 17:01
Даша Зубкова
The Ministry of Infrastructure plans to evacuate Ukrainians from Italy through Rome airports.

The Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Kryklii announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Milan and Rome remain, today or tomorrow the last flights are carried out in order to take passengers out, and only Rome remains so that we can return the Ukrainians, and in this direction we are implementing additional control measures,” he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing to evacuate 10 Ukrainians from China, including Anastasiya Zinchenko with her dog.

