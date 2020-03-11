subscribe to newsletter
25 25.84
27.85 29.33
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Cabinet Bans Export Of Anti-Epidemic Goods Until June 1
11 March 2020, Wednesday, 18:51 72
Politics 2020-03-11T21:00:02+02:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Bans Export Of Anti-Epidemic Goods Until June 1

Cabinet Bans Export Of Anti-Epidemic Goods Until June 1

Даша Зубкова
Cabinet of Ministers, ban, export, Coronavirus, anti epidemic goods

The Cabinet of Ministers banned the export of anti-epidemic goods until June 1.

The press service of the government has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“At a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on March 11, it was decided to allocate UAH 100 million for the priority purchase of personal protective equipment for the current needs of ministries, departments and services, as well as to replenish the State Reserve. At the same time, to implement this decision, to ban export of anti-epidemic goods by June 1, to guarantee the provision of the necessary means of protecting the population," the statement reads.

The government also decided to purchase infrared equipment for temperature screening at a distance at the Boryspil International Airport.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine may limit the operation of border checkpoints in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Kyiv City State Administration will limit the holding of mass events and the educational process to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus from March 12 to March 31.

On March 3, Ukraine registered the first case of coronavirus infection in a resident of Chernivtsi.

Больше новостей о: Cabinet of Ministers ban export Coronavirus anti epidemic goods

Cabinet Recommends Limiting Holding Of Mass Events...
Ukraine To Introduce Ban On Export Of Medical Mask...
Ukrainian Farm Produce Export Up 19% To USD 22.2 B...
11 People Hospitalized Suspected Of Coronavirus In...
Cabinet Recommends Limiting Holding Of Mass Events With Participation Of 200 Or More People And Introducing Quarantine In Schools Due To Coronavirus
Restrictions To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus Will Not Affect Public Transport And Public Institutions In Kyiv
News
Only 49 Out Of Ukraine’s 219 Border Crossings Will Operate To Prevent Coronavirus Spread 18:55
Cabinet Bans Export Of Anti-Epidemic Goods Until June 1 18:51
11 People Hospitalized Suspected Of Coronavirus In Chernivtsi Region – Regional State Administration 18:46
Air Links With Italy Essentially Suspended – Shmyhal 18:43
SkyUp To Postpone Start Of Flight Programs To Italy From Late March To June And Reduce Frequency Of Flights To Israel Due To Coronavirus 18:40
more news
Darnitsa started working on 62 new medicines creation 13:10
UIA To Cancel Several Flights To 16 Countries Due To Restrictive Measures By Authorities 18:01
Kyiv Limits Mass Events And Educational Process For March 12-31 12:05
Ukrainians Will Be Able To Purchase Rapid Tests For Coronavirus If They Appear In Pharmacies, Predicted Price UAH 350 - Health Ministry 13:55
Ukraine To Introduce Ban On Export Of Medical Masks 17:58
more news
February Deflation 0.3% 18:03
Kyiv Limits Mass Events And Educational Process For March 12-31 12:05
UIA To Cancel Several Flights To 16 Countries Due To Restrictive Measures By Authorities 18:01
State Border Service Bans Member Of United Russia Party From Entering Ukraine For 3 Years 13:46
NBU Sells UAH 250 Million In Interbank Market On Tuesday To Smooth Out Excessive Fluctuations 17:45
more news
Air Links With Italy Essentially Suspended – Shmyhal
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok