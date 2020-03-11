Cabinet Bans Export Of Anti-Epidemic Goods Until June 1

The Cabinet of Ministers banned the export of anti-epidemic goods until June 1.

The press service of the government has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“At a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on March 11, it was decided to allocate UAH 100 million for the priority purchase of personal protective equipment for the current needs of ministries, departments and services, as well as to replenish the State Reserve. At the same time, to implement this decision, to ban export of anti-epidemic goods by June 1, to guarantee the provision of the necessary means of protecting the population," the statement reads.

The government also decided to purchase infrared equipment for temperature screening at a distance at the Boryspil International Airport.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine may limit the operation of border checkpoints in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Kyiv City State Administration will limit the holding of mass events and the educational process to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus from March 12 to March 31.

On March 3, Ukraine registered the first case of coronavirus infection in a resident of Chernivtsi.