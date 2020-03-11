subscribe to newsletter
Air Links With Italy Essentially Suspended – Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that air links between Ukraine and Italy were essentially suspended on March 11.

Shmyhal was speaking at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is true that a decision was made today, and airlines have already begun implementing it. It is essentially cancelation of flights [between Ukraine and] Italy," said Shmyhal.

He also said that the government would monitor the situation involving the spread of coronavirus in other countries and recommend that companies suspend flights as appropriate.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SkyUp airline intends to postpone the launch of flights to Italy from late March to June and reduce the frequency of its flights to Israel due to the spread of coronavirus.

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) intends to cancel a number of flights to Italy, Israel, and Turkey in connection with measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

